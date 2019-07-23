1,000 gallons of syrup spilled on North Rampart Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Maybe the truck driver was heading to "Betsy's Pancakes" on Canal Street. But the syrup never made it.

NOPD Public Information Officer Gary Scheets is warning drivers that the eastbound lanes of North Rampart Street, between St. Louis and Toulouse, will be closed until at least 5 a.m. Tuesday morning (July 23) because of a "large syrup spill."

According to Ofc. Scheets, a container truck was traveling on North Rampart when its "load of syrup began leaking from the container," causing a hazard for drivers as the syrup spread across the pavement and oozed into the streetcar tracks.

How much syrup? Approximately 1,000 gallons.

The truck driver was issued three citations "related to improper loading, size, and weight limit violations."

Witnesses said it smelled like molasses.