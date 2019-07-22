× Tropical Depression Three forms east of Miami, Florida

JUST IN — Tropical Depression THREE has formed southeast of Miami, Florida. Little/no strengthening forecast as the system brushes the Florida Peninsula tonight and tomorrow. Gusty winds & enhanced rainfall chances for the Florida Peninsula.

Thankfully, no threat to the Gulf of Mexico! Our beloved cold front is arriving in the nick of time to steer Tropical Depression Three north and east away from the Gulf.

If the system did obtain Tropical Storm status, the next name on the list is Chantal. Reminder of how quickly things can change in the tropics…