TOTC: The Sexton Midnight Club

During Tales of the Cocktail, French Quarter restaurant Cane & Table held an invite only party known as The Sexton Midnight Club.

All the way from County Antrim, The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey is marked by the soul of Ireland.

An innovative and perfectly balanced Irish single malt whiskey. The Sexton is rich in hue, approachable in taste and memorable in character.

Tasting notes include dried fruit, honeycomb, and nuts.

Created by Alex Thomas, one of the few female master blenders in the industry, The Sexton is made from 100% Irish malted barley and is triple distilled for smoothness in copper pot stills.

The spirit is then aged for perfection in former Oloroso sherry casks, sourced from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.

On July 17th, The Sexton was mixed into cocktails, and masterfully paired with locally sourced hors d’oeuvres.

The late-night experience was in honor of the restless souls who dedicate their days and nights to delivering the very best food & drink.

Whiskey cocktails were created by Sother Teague of Amor y Amargo and Damon Boelte of Grand Army Bar.

And the custom late-night menu was crafted by celebrated Chef Alfredo Nogueira.

Featured cocktails:

The Showdown

1.5 oz The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey

0.5 oz cane sugar

0.5 oz pineapple juice

0.5 oz lime juice

2 dashes cardamom bitters

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake. Strain into Double Old-Fashioned Glass over fresh ice. Garnish with pineapple slice & nutmeg.

Sexton High Ball

2 oz The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey

4 oz Club Soda

Garnish: Lemon twist

Use a tall, narrow-mouthed glass. Put in 2 or 3 ice cubes. Pour your Sexton Whiskey over the ice. Add club soda. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Barista’s Old Fashioned

2 oz The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey

0.5 oz Coffee Liqueur

2 Dashes Angostura bitters

Combine ingredients in mixing glass. Add ice and stir until cold. Strain into Double Old-Fashioned Glass over fresh ice. Garnish with Orange Peel.

The Manhattan

2 parts The Sexton Single Malt

1 part vermouth

Maraschino cherry

1 dash bitters

Ice for chilling

Add ice, whiskey, vermouth, and bitters to glass. Gently swirl or stir with a mixing spoon about 20 seconds. Don’t hurry this part. Add a maraschino cherry if you’d like.