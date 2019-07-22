× TOTC: ‘Mixing México’ Patron Tequila Dinner at The Steakhouse

NEW ORLEANS – Tales of the Cocktail guests took their taste buds on a trip to Mexico with The Steakhouse and Patron Tequila.

Titled “Mixing Mexico,” the dinner was part of the TOTC Spirited Dining program.

The five course meal was prepared by Chef Chris Lusk and included tamale dumplings, blue crab tacos, sweet bread mole, carne asada, and a white chocolate dessert.

Each course was also paired with Patron Tequila Cocktails, created by bar manager Joe Pilie.

Dinner guests enjoyed the following Patron tequila cocktails: