TOTC: Australian bar ‘Maybe Sammy’ takes home award for Best New International Cocktail Bar

An Australian hotel bar, without the hotel… Maybe Sammy takes inspiration from the roaring fifties.

The rebirth of cool, the era where fashion and fun prevailed. A time when the Rat Pack and Hollywood glamour were revered and admired.

For TOTC, Maybe Sammy set up shop at Couvant, inside the Eliza Jane Hotel.

Since its creation in 2007, the Spirited Awards, presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, have grown to become one of the most prestigious and coveted honors in the industry.

The theme of this year’s event was “Cultivate.” In keeping with this theme, the Spirited Awards recognizes those who continue to elevate the craft and cultivate further growth for the industry.

And it was Maybe Sammy‘s drinks like the Espresso Martiki that helped them win the TOTC award for “Best New International Cocktail Bar.”

The Espresso Martiki is made with Costa Rican Nitro Espresso, Plantation pineapple rum, and Mr Black Amaro, a cold brew coffee liquor.