SPD: Tree falls across Gause Blvd, destroys truck

SLIDELL – A Slidell man was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries after a tree fell directly in front of his truck as he was driving down Gause Boulevard this morning.

The accident occurred at Walnut Street, closing the intersection for more than an hour as City of Slidell crews worked to remove the tree, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Pictures posted to the SPD’s official Facebook page show a heavily damaged truck amid scattered debris from the fallen tree.

The SPD didn’t say what could have caused the tree to fall.

30.289808 -89.786090