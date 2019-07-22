Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Mandy

Mandy is a 12-pound Chihuahua mix.  She loves to cuddle and wants to be your best friend for life.  She is great with other dogs and even cats!  She is about 1-2 years old and can run like the wind.  Mandy is potty-trained and playful.  She is in a foster home, but would love nothing more than to find her forever home.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.  To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

