NOPD: Suspect returned to the scene to kill again

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gunman who detectives say killed two people just minutes apart. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The attacks happened on Tuesday, July 2, at about 2:15 in the afternoon at the corner of Downman and Dwyer roads. According to police, a man was shot and killed in a parking lot. As word spread of the killing, another man rushed to the scene to check on the victim.

According to police, the gunman who killed the first victim returned to the scene and opened fire, killing the second man. Both homicides happened within a five minute period, police say.

The NOPD released surveillance footage of the second attack. It shows a white Chevy Camaro pulling up to the shooting scene. The driver of the car gets out and approaches a pair of cars that were damaged by the first round of gunfire.

According to police, that's when the gunman returned to the scene and open fire on his second victim.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

