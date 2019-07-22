Neville Brothers founder, Art Neville, died peacefully at home, with his wife by his side

NEW ORLEANS – At 81-years-old, Art Neville died peacefully at home, with his loving wife by his side.

A close relative of the Neville’s confirmed the passing of the local legend.

Art had been performing for audiences for nearly half a decade.

After six years in the US Navy, art settled down and began his musical career.

Its’ been said that few groups have captured the New Orleans Sound like The Neville Brothers.

They took the music from Valence St. to the world stage, all the while combining R & B, jazz, rock, and even our Mardi Gras Indian chants everywhere they went.

They were synonymous with New Orleans music, and when you put them together, they four of them is like 200 years of New Orleans music because they’ve been doing this for 30-40 years,” said Quint Davis of Festival Productions.

Funeral arrangements for Art Neville will be announced at a later time.