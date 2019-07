Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Tales of the Cocktail is quite a tale.

And sometimes you get the chance to add to the story.

WGNO New with a Twist fun guy and Tales of the Cocktail bartender says for one of the cocktail parties, you need to bring your own magnifying glass.

The folks from Hendrick's Gin bring the rest to the part at Brennan's Restaurant in the French Quarter.