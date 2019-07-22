Announcing the winners of the Tales of the Cocktails 13th Annual Spirited Awards

NEW ORLEANS – Held during Tales of the Cocktails in New Orleans, the Spirited Awards honor the world’s top bars, bartenders, writers, and cocktail experts.

Hosted at New Orleans’ iconic Orpheum Theater during Tales of the Cocktail, the Spirited Awards have grown to become one of the most prestigious and coveted honors in the industry since its creation in 2007.

The Spirited Awards opened with remarks from actor Bryan Cranston. Both Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston activated at Tales of the Cocktail this year to introduce their newly launched Dos Hombres mezcal to the global spirits community.

The theme of this year’s event was “Cultivate” — a reflection of the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to actively engage partners and participants through meaningful thought leadership to advance the global hospitality industry. In keeping with this theme, the Spirited Awards recognizes those who continue to elevate the craft and cultivate further growth for the industry.

“As a Foundation, we are privileged to honor this select group of national and international talent who continue to raise the bar for industry,” said Caroline Rosen, President of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. “The Spirited Awards® represent the industry standard for excellence and the Foundation as a whole extends its congratulations to all this evening’s winners.”

The Foundation awarded this year’s prestigious Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award to Javier De Las Muelas who is championed as one of Spain’s, and the

world’s, most prominent cocktail masters. De Las Muelas was recognized for his tremendous contributions and the lasting impact he has made on the industry.

New this year, the Foundation introduced three new awards categories: the Philanthropy Award, American Timeless and International Timeless Awards.

The Philanthropy Award champions an individual or institution that demonstrates outstanding commitment to the hospitality community either through direct financial support, development of charitable or educational programs, volunteering and/or leadership in philanthropy.

The Timeless American Award recognizes a bar that is a pillar in its community, has built a strong reputation for being an important space within its region, and one that has provided a benchmark for the industry there; the International Timeless Award acknowledges the same merits on a global scale.

While every award that is presented carries a high level of prestige, the final award of the night is always the most sought-after.

The World’s Best Bar award compiles the gross votes for both American and International finalists in the following categories: Best High Volume Cocktail Bar, Best Hotel Bar, Best Restaurant Bar, Best Cocktail Bar and World’s Best Cocktail Menu.

From this incredibly competitive pool of finalists, Dante (New York, NY) took home the signature Riedel Crystal Trophy and the honor of being recognized as the best in the world.

AMERICAN CATEGORIES

American Bartender of the Year presented by Amaro Montenegro

Julio Cabrera – Cafe La Trova, Miami, FL

Best American Brand Ambassador presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Tim Cooper, Fords Gin

Best American Bar Team presented by William Grant & Sons

Herbs and Rye – Las Vegas, NV

Best American Cocktail Bar presented by Select Aperitivo

Attaboy – New York, NY

Best American High Volume Cocktail Bar presented by Grey Goose Vodka

Herbs and Rye – Las Vegas, NV

Best American Hotel Bar presented by Altos Tequila

Compére Lapin at The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery – New Orleans, LA

Best American Restaurant Bar presented by Woodford Reserve

Dante – New York, NY

Best New American Cocktail Bar presented by Elijah Craig Bourbon

Katana Kitten – New York, NY

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

International Bartender of the Year presented by BACARDÍ RUM

Monica Berg – Tayer and Elementary, London, UK

Best International Brand Ambassador presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Joe McCanta, Grey Goose

Best International Bar Team presented by The House of Angostura

Licorería Limantour – Mexico City, Mexico

Best International Cocktail Bar presented by Maison Ferrand

Atlas Bar – Singapore

Best International High Volume Cocktail Bar presented by Beam Suntory

Schumann’s Bar – Munich, Germany

Best International Hotel Bar presented by Perrier

Manhattan at Regent Singapore – Singapore

Best International Restaurant Bar presented by Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Hawksmoor Spitalfields – London, UK

Best New International Cocktail Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

MAYBE SAMMY – Sydney, Australia

GLOBAL CATEGORIES

Best Bar Mentor presented by BARSMARTS

Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero

Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient presented by TABASCO® Brand

Fords Gin Officers’ Reserve

World’s Best Cocktail Menu presented by Wine & Spirit Education Trust

Trick Dog – San Francisco, CA

World’s Best Spirits Selection presented by Beam Suntory

Atlas Bar – Singapore

WRITING & MEDIA CATEGORIES

Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

SevenFifty Daily

Best Cocktail & Spirits Writer presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Robert Simonson, The New York Times, Imbibe Magazine, PUNCH

Best New Cocktail or Bartending Book presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions by Alex Day, David Kaplan, and Nick Fauchald

Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History or Spirits presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

A Drinkable Feast: A Cocktail Companion to 1920s Paris by Philip Greene

Best Broadcast, Podcast or Online Video Series presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Bartender at Large

ADDITIONAL INDUSTRY AWARDS

World’s Best Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Dante – New York, NY

Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award presented by William Grant & Sons

Javier De Las Muelas

Philanthropy Award presented by Santa Teresa 1796 Rum

Speed Rack

Timeless American Award presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Napoleon House – New Orleans, LA

Timeless International Award presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

El Floridita – Havana, Cuba