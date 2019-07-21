STEM NOLA’s STEM Rocket Day held at City Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITY PARK- Also this weekend, STEM professionals and college students teamed up with kids to work and learn the fundamentals of rockets and participate in actually building and launching the rockets in City Park. Kids designed, built, and launched paper rockets until they were ready to launch the engine propelled ones way up in the sky. Hundreds came out to the events and STEM NOLA hopes this would give kids the encouragement to one day pursue jobs in the STEM field.