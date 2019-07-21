Kenner Planetarium celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo moon landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER- The Kenner Planetarium celebrated both the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and the 20th anniversary of the opening of the space station Kenner exhibit in Rivertown. Hundreds of people came out to get a glimpse of what it was actually like to land on the moon and travel in space. There was a lazer show, dome space show, and there was even a special visit from someone who actually traveled in outer space.

"What happened 50 years ago, where we landed on the moon and all the programs that led up to that have been continued through the shuttle program on the space station program and from space station and on to the program called gateway which will be an orbiting facility around the moon to lunar landings and then on to mars," Mr Jame Buchli says.

Like Mr. Buchli said, this 50th anniversary is one step closer for future generations to explore not just the moon; but mars and beyond.