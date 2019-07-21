× IHeartMedia back to school giveaway held in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- Before the kids go back to school, IHeartMedia wanted to do something nice for the kids around New Orleans by giving away hundreds of school supplies and backpacks to those in need. Hundreds of people turned out Saturday morning at the Rosenwald Recreation Center to receive the backpacks and school supplies for the new year. At the giveaway, there were musical entertainment by various radio stations and also free food to enjoy as well.