IHeartMedia back to school giveaway held in New Orleans

Posted 2:33 PM, July 21, 2019, by

Back to school means back to lugging around unwieldy backpacks for schoolkids, but many little ones who want to be just like their older siblings and role models love the idea of carrying their prized possessions on their backs.

NEW ORLEANS- Before the kids go back to school, IHeartMedia wanted to do something nice for the kids around New Orleans by giving away hundreds of school supplies and backpacks to those in need.  Hundreds of people turned out Saturday morning at the Rosenwald Recreation Center to receive the backpacks and school supplies for the new year.  At the giveaway, there were musical entertainment by various radio stations and also free food to enjoy as well.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.