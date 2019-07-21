History on the lake held at West End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST END- For one day only this weekend, A PT-305, the only fully restored and operational combat veteran patrol torpedo boat in existence docked at West End in front of the Blue Crab Restaurant. Visitors got to receive a deck tour aboard the PT-305 and learn the history of the battles the boat fought in. Organizers say it is always important to learn more about our nation's history.

"This boat represents local history in World War 2 history certainly. She was manufactured here in New Orleans at Higgins Industries and she fought during World War 2," Organizers say.

This was all made possible by the National World War 2 museum that brought the boat to the West End this weekend.