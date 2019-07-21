Game Changers in Sport Summit held in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Game Changers in Sport Summit was held at the University Medical Center on Saturday. It presented an opportunity for leaders in the community to connect, evolve, and share knowledge about the various intersections of sport in New Orleans and how to get kids around the area more involved in sport activities and exercise.

"And so even just thinking about admission about how we want to use the power of sports to unite and propel for our young people and communities this is the way that we start we can't do this behind the scenes with the small groups of people that we have we have to make sure we have these real conversations and it has to get tense," Tiffany Aidoo of the Laureus Foundation says.

LCMC Health Network also helped make the summit possible along with their goal of helping the youth around New Orleans get in tip top shape.