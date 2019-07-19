World of Genever at Tales of the Cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World of Genever

"A mainstay in the European Low Countries since the Middle Ages, genever arrived in the U.S. in the 1800's and became the spirit of choice. In fact, in Jerry Thomas’ third book, one in four of the cocktails is based on genever, and many of the gin 'classics' we accept today were actually developed with genever. Although the World Wars and Prohibition drove genever into obscurity in the U.S., it remained and remains the national spirit of The Netherlands. Nowadays genever is being rediscovered by mixologists worldwide, inspired by both interest in historic recipes and even-more-creative cocktails." - talesofthecocktail.org

Saturday, July 20, 2019

10:00am - 5:00pm

Tasting Room Royal Sonesta New Orleans 300 Bourbon Street New Orleans, LA 70130 3rd Floor Pool Suite #3117

You will need an Á La Carte Tasting Room Wristband to get in.

Click here for more information about Tales of the Cocktail.