Stormier weather pattern on the way…grab the umbrella!

Posted 5:09 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:22PM, July 19, 2019

A typical run of the mill Friday across South Louisiana. Hot, humid, and a few hit/miss thunderstorms across the area! But, we have changes on the way as we head into the weekend into next week!

Tomorrow, an upper-level disturbance will swing from east into south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. This feature will enhance rainfall chances Saturday and Sunday, with scattered pop-up thunderstorms likely off and on throughout the days. Not expecting a washout…but you’ll want the umbrella for any outdoor plans!

Then…we look to the north on Monday! A rare July “cool front” will be heading south with an expected arrival on Tuesday. Monday will be a transition day with spotty/scattered thunderstorms remain possible.

The key? How far south will the front make it…

Option 1: IF the cool front passes far enough south, all of Louisiana could see refreshingly low humidity, lower rain chances, and below average temperatures Tuesday night-Thursday. Highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Option 2: IF the cold front stalls along I-10…north Louisiana would see nice summer conditions! Meanwhile, along I-10 and southward…we could see a very stormy Tuesday-Thursday with a localized heavy rainfall threat. 2-4” of rainfall possible. Our temperatures would be cooler from the rain…but the humidity certainly wouldn’t be low.

Stay tuned!

