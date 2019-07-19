× Poolside Cocktails with Reyka Vodka

Reyka Vodka is in town for Tales of the Cocktail with Trevor Schneider, a finalist for the 2019 TOTC “Best American Brand Ambassador” award. He dropped by the studio to share with us the some of his favorite cocktail recipes that are perfect for the summer and hanging out by the pool.

Liquid Sunshine (Summer Solstice)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Reyka Vodka

1.5 oz Lemon juice

1 oz Monin Orange Tangerine

.25 oz Solerno Blood Orange

Top soda

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Lemon Slice

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker. Shake, strain, top & garnish.

*********

Basil Spiced Collins

Ingredients:

2 oz Reyka Vodka

1.5 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup (1:1)

4 – 6 Basil leaves

Top club soda

Glass: Collins

Garnish: basil bunch

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker. Shake, strain, top & garnish.

*********

Click here for more information about Tales of the Cocktail.

Click here for more information about Reyka Vodka.