Poolside Cocktails with Reyka Vodka
Reyka Vodka is in town for Tales of the Cocktail with Trevor Schneider, a finalist for the 2019 TOTC “Best American Brand Ambassador” award. He dropped by the studio to share with us the some of his favorite cocktail recipes that are perfect for the summer and hanging out by the pool.
Liquid Sunshine (Summer Solstice)
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Reyka Vodka
- 1.5 oz Lemon juice
- 1 oz Monin Orange Tangerine
- .25 oz Solerno Blood Orange
- Top soda
- Glass: Collins – Trevor to bring glassware.
- Garnish: Lemon Slice
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker. Shake, strain, top & garnish.
*********
Basil Spiced Collins
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Reyka Vodka
- 1.5 oz lemon juice
- 1 oz simple syrup (1:1)
- 4 – 6 Basil leaves
- Top club soda
- Glass: Collins
- Garnish: basil bunch
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker. Shake, strain, top & garnish.
*********
Click here for more information about Tales of the Cocktail.
Click here for more information about Reyka Vodka.