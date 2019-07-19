× Mobile man charged with shooting into vehicle occupied by child

MOBILE, AL — A 25-year-old Mobile man has been released on bail after being booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday night on a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle, among other charges, according to jail records.

Derrick Hughes also faces charges of third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief).

The Mobile Police Department said that on Monday, July 15, at approximately 4:05 p.m., police responded to the area of Moot Avenue and McRae Avenue in reference to a reported shooting. The victim stated she made arrangements to meet her child’s father to exchange custody of the child. Police said the exchange took place in front of MPD Headquarters.

Police said the victim and the suspect during the exchange became involved in a dispute that turned violent when the suspect shattered the victim’s car window. The victim left the location and was followed by the suspect. The victim stated she arrived at her mother’s residence and the suspect pulled up and blocked her vehicle as she attempted to backup, police said.

According to police, the victim stated the suspect fired multiple shots at her vehicle striking it as her child was in the vehicle. He then fled the scene.

There were no reported injuries.