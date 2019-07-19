Louis Prima ‘The Wildest’ at the New Orleans Jazz Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- New Orleans-born singer Louis Prima was a world-wide superstar in his time, and he left and incredible music legacy behind when he died in 1978.

Now, a tribute exhibit is on display at the New Orleans Jazz Museum and we got a chance to talk to Prima's daughter Lena about the incredible display.

Lena Prima said, "I love all of it. I can't even pick a favorite. I love my dad so much. I look up to him so much so being able to see all of this and for everyone to be able to see all this history and all accomplishments and wonderful pictures and some of his clothing and his jewelry and money clip and little personal things. The Grammy that he got for 'That Old Black Magic' at the first Grammy Awards. It's amazing to come in and see al this beautiful stuff and be able to experience what he was like and stuff that belonged to him."

Lena also said that her dad's music was very familiar with people from his hometown, "Of course New Orleans people know where that music comes from, but I think people around the country and around the world don't realize that the style really originated from New Orleans. I would have people ask me 'why does your dad lift up his coat and strut across the stage and had no idea what that was and I'm like, 'He's doing a lil second line, he's like leading the parade.' "

Lena also has very fond memories of her father, "I remember him just being the most love-filled, warm, funny, in-a-good-mood-everyday guy. He lifted you up, and he does that with his music. Whatever you feel from that music and from watching his videos, he was really that guy. He was really that special person that was filled with love."

The Wildest Louis Prima exhibit is on display at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave.