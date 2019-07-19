Hundreds of classroom ducks being abandoned at New York City parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — As schools let out and summer vacation begins, hundreds of classroom ducks in New York City are abandoned at parks, according to WPIX.

A new bill is looking to ban classroom hatching projects. Ducklings hatched in an incubator are easy to spot: they have smaller wings, they can't fly and they are larger than most. They're less likely able to protect themselves, making them easy targets for predators.

"They are well meaning and they think they are instructing the kids, you know, on biology and how chicks are born, but it really ends up being a lesson in cruelty," Aseemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, who sponsored the bill, said.

For now, teams of people rescue the ducks abandoned at parks.