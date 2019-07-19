× Corrections officer charged with pimping, patronizing a prostitute and stalking

DENVER, CO — A corrections officer for a Denver facility who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion he was trying to pimp women and could have been using his position at the facility to target them, was charged Thursday with several counts in connection to those crimes.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann formally charged Joshua Hensley, 38, with one count of patronizing a prostitute, one count of stalking, and two counts of attempted pimping.

The charges allege Hensley used his position and his employment at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility to recruit women and prostitute them.

The charges stem from one particular case in which he reportedly solicited a former inmate at the facility for sex, and later attempted to pimp her and another woman. Hensley is also charged with stalking for repeatedly contacting and threatening another woman who refused to work for him, an affidavit states.

Law enforcement believes there may be more victims and is encouraging witnesses or other victims to contact Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Hensley’s bond has been set at $5,00. He is set to appear in court on Friday for a second advisement.