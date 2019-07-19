Cooking with Taylor: The Astronaut’s Favorite Feast!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This month makes 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing. Let's take a trip back to 1969 to try their favorite meal!

Following the historic Apollo 11 trip to the moon, astronauts spent weeks quarantined at NASA headquarters. They enjoyed some delicious and hearty meals consisting of a variety of Stouffer’s entrées, sides, and desserts. Some of those meals are still available on freezer shelves today: Lasagna with Meat Sauce, Macaroni and Cheese, and Escalloped Chicken and Noodles. But the astronauts favorite: Rosemary Beef Short Ribs, is discontinued. Hold on to your seats, though, because I'm taking you on a journey through time. We're going back to 1969 to try this delicious dish on Cooking with Taylor!

Rosemary Beef Short Ribs

1 lb beef ribs

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp flour

1 tbsp canola oil

1 tbsp butter

1/2 cup onion, diced

1 clove garlic, sliced

1/4 tsp onion powder

1 cup beef stock

1-2 large sprigs rosemary

1 cup red wine

For the sauce:

1 tsp flour

3 tablespoons water

1. Prepare the short ribs by removing them from the package and drying with a paper towel. Place short ribs on a tray. Generously season with salt, freshly ground pepper, garlic and onion powder. Lightly dust the short ribs with flour and set aside.

2. Heat a heavy bottom pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until hot; add oil and sear the beef on all sides until brown and slightly crispy.

3. When the short rib is turned to the last side add the butter, onions and sauté for 2 – 3 minutes. Add the red wine to the pan to deglaze, reduce heat for 3 – 4 minutes, then add beef stock and rosemary. Cover the pan or Dutch oven and place in a preheated oven that has been pre-heated to 325 degrees.

4. Allow ribs to cook undisturbed for 2 hours and at the 2-hour mark, check for doneness. The ribs should be fork tender and the liquid should be reduced and aromatic. If the ribs are done to your liking, remove from the oven and if not fork-tender, keep cooking in 30-minute increments until ready.

5. When finished to the desired doneness, gently remove the short ribs from the pan, reserving the liquid for the sauce.



For the sauce:

1. Mix the 1 teaspoon of flour and 3 tablespoons of water into a thin slurry.

2. Heat the sauce on the stove until a light boil and add the slurry while stirring.

3. Allow to cook for 2 – 3 minutes at a simmer and adjust seasoning as needed.

4. Strain the sauce and reserve warm for serving.

These Rosemary Beef Short Ribs were delicious! If you decide to try it at home, be sure to tag me @taylorfeingold in all your photos, and let me know what you think!