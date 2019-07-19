Burger fans line up early for Shake Shack grand opening in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA — The first [people in line arrived at 6:30 this morning. Will Glass says he’s a burger fan and burger restaurants are his church, so he had to arrive early to be the first person in line at the new Shake Shack that opened in Metairie.

There are more than 200 Shake Shacks around the world, so the burgers have a reputation.

“Well I know that they get that good sear on the outside of the meat, that good maillard reaction is what it’s called. Burger science, Glass said. “And I’m looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to the cheese oozing. I’m looking forward to the all beef hotdog, and a nice shake.”

Other people in line already knew what they were in for because they’d visited other Shake Shack locations.

“I had Shake Shack in London when the Saints played the Dolphins, and it was phenomenal. So when I heard they were opening one nearby, I said why not,” Joyce Wright told WGNO.

This is the first Shake Shack location in Louisiana. Two more are coming to the New Orleans area, one at Canal Place and another at the new airport terminal.

The first 100 people who visited the Metairie location also got a free t-shirt from Dirty Coast.