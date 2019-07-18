× Top O’ The Morning Coffee Cocktails with Tullamore D.E.W.

Tullamore D.E.W. is in town for Tales of the Cocktail, so it seems appropriate to start the morning off with an Irish Coffee. Donna Stewart, the brand ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W., dropped by the studio to share with us the history of the Irish Coffee and some of her favorite cocktail recipes.

Iced Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Tullamore DEW

1 part espresso

¾ parts kerrygold Irish Cream

¼ parts simple syrup

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in shaker, shake and served over ice. Garnish with a mint leaf.

*********

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original

1 ½ parts Strong Brewed Coffee (Tim’s Pick: any premium dark roast)

½ parts Sugar (Tim’s Pick: Demerara Sugar)

Lightly whipped heavy cream

Cinnamon or nutmeg

Instructions:

Preheat a clear-stemmed glass with very hot water. Add the sugar and brewed coffee and stir well. Once sugar has melted, stir in the Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey. Gently whip the heavy cream by shaking it in a protein shaker with a blender ball – you want a still somewhat loose, not stiff consistency. Pour the cream over the back of a hot teaspoon to top the drink (and prevent cream from penetrating the top of the drink). Finally, garnish with grated nutmeg or cinnamon for spicy finish.

*********

Click here for more information about Tales of the Cocktail.

Click here for more information about Tullamore D.E.W.