‘That’s it! You’re dead!’: Pennsylvania man accused of biting woman during argument

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old Enola man has been charged with simple assault and harassment after a July 5 domestic incident in East Pennsboro Township.

Liam Weed, of Tory Circle, is accused of biting a woman and telling her, “That’s it! You’re dead!” during an argument, according to East Pennsboro Township Police. The victim then struck Weed in the head with a glass bottle to get him off of her, police said.

Weed was taken into custody and faces a preliminary hearing at a future date, according to police.

