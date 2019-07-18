Test Kitchen Taylor: Sour Patch Cookies!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's National Sour Candy Day and Test Kitchen Taylor is using the treat in a super sweet and sour dessert.

Sour Patch Cookies!
1 pkg sugar cookie mix
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 egg
1 stick butter, softened
1 pkg Sour Patch Kids

Heat oven to 375°F.
Prepare cookie dough as directed on package for drop cookies. Add Sour Patch Kids!
Shape dough into 20 balls; place, 3 inches apart, on baking sheets.
Bake 8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool and enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

