Test Kitchen Taylor: Sour Patch Cookies!

It's National Sour Candy Day and Test Kitchen Taylor is using the treat in a super sweet and sour dessert.
Sour Patch Cookies!
1 pkg sugar cookie mix
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 egg
1 stick butter, softened
1 pkg Sour Patch Kids
Heat oven to 375°F.
Prepare cookie dough as directed on package for drop cookies. Add Sour Patch Kids!
Shape dough into 20 balls; place, 3 inches apart, on baking sheets.
Bake 8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool and enjoy!
