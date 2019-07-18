Saints Linebacker A.J. Klein designs a new hot dog for Dat Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The popular hot dog restaurant Dat Dog hosted a "Hot Dog Design Competition" on National Hot Dog Day where local celebrities competed to have their hot dog featured on the Dat Dog menu.

Saints linebacker A.J. Klein made a duck sausage dog with jalapenos and bacon, and his hot dog won this year! Klein was the defending champion. His hot dog one in the competition last year too.

Last year $1 of proceeds from the hot dog that won went to benefit "Son of a Saint" and they call the winning hot dog the "Son of a Saint" dog. It raised $34,000 for "Son of a Saint."

This year Dat Dog also decided to have a competition for brewers to create a hot dog and pair it with a beer. $2 from the winning beer and hot dog combo will go to benefit "Son of a Saint" as well. The brewery that won was Urban South Brewery.

For more information about Dat Dog click HERE.

For more information about "Son of a Saint" click HERE.