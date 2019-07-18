Pothole in Audubon is more like a sinkhole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Folks in Audubon say when it rained a few weeks ago, a huge hole opened up at Arabella and Camp Streets.

Everyone on the block called 311, wrote letters, and called the mayor's office, and to know one's surprise, nothing has been done.

It just keeps getting deeper and deeper.

Neighbors say they are afraid the whole street is going to collapse.

It's challenging to dodge the sinkhole because they are on a one way street.

They would like to see curbs put in along with some drainage, and of course fix the streets.

If you have a monster pothole on your street, send us an email at twist@wgno.com.