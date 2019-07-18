× Man killed in Officer involved shooting at Metairie apartment complex

METAIRIE, LA.- A man is dead after being shot by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy at a Metairie Apartment Complex.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says that the shooting happened while several of his Deputies were trying to serve a warrant on a man suspected of two recent shootings.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Grand Vida Apartments in the 2200 block of Cleary Avenue in Metairie.

According to the Sheriff, the suspect, who is also believed to be the man who shot and killed a Grambling football player and his brother in a triple shooting last month, went for a gun when the deputies tried to arrest him.

It was at that time that Lopinto say that a Deputy shot him.

He died at the scene.