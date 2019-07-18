× Man dies after crashing his van into West Esplanade canal

METAIRIE. LA.- Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Traffic Division of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle accident in the 4100 block of West Esplanade Avenue in Metairie that Occurred around 10:40 pm Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say the unidentified male victim lost control of his 2005 Honda Odyssey while headed westbound on West Esplanade Ave.

The vehicle exited the roadway, ending up in the canal that runs alongside the roadway.

The reason for the crash is unknown at this time.

An autopsy and toxicology testing will be conducted.