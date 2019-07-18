Hubig’s Pies set to return in 2020

METAIRIE – Hubig’s Pies are coming back!

Governor John Bel Edwards and Hubig’s Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced that the iconic New Orleans company plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Jefferson Parish.

“No one embraces traditions and good food like the people of Louisiana,” Edwards said. “Hubig’s pies are as unique to Louisiana as Mardi Gras, and we welcome the return of this iconic local brand with open arms and empty stomachs. We’re happy to help support Hubig’s Pies as it revives a great culinary tradition and creates new career opportunities in Louisiana’s rich culinary heritage.”

Hubig’s operated out of a building in the Faubourg Marigny for 90 years, but that building was destroyed in a devastating 2012 fire.

Since then, local store shelves have been lacking delicious Hubig’s Pies, but that will change after the new manufacturing facility begins cranking out pastries in 2020.

“We’re looking forward to our relaunch and being able to announce a more detailed timeline soon,” Ramsey said. “We’ve been a New Orleans company since the 1920s. We buy local, hire local, and our main market is Louisiana. We are eager to get Hubig’s Pies back into the hands of our loyal customers. We appreciate their patience and support.”