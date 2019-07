Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It is "Tales of the Cocktail" here in New Orleans where bar tenders and cocktail enthusiasts from all over the world will make their way to NOLA to celebrate the art of cocktail making and drinking.

Joining us tonight at the "News with a Twist" bar Roberto Berdecia is the co-founder of one of the "World's 50 Best Bars" called La Factoria, which is in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He's here to make us Pina Coladas, which are celebrating its 65th anniversary.