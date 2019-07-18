Bacardi Pop-up at the Angela King Gallery for Tales of the Cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

La Gran Familia Bar Pop up featuring the full Bacardi Portfolio

"The pop up experience at Angela King Gallery continues to be an annual tradition. Open throughout the day, guests can come and go as they please to relax, meet up with friends and enjoy a coffee or a cocktail. This year we are showcasing our portfolio of brands along with the top industry cocktail trends that our ambassadors are seeing around the globe." - talesofthecocktail.org

Thursday, July 18 - Friday, July 19, 2019

10:00am - 5:00pm

Angela King Gallery 241 Royal Street New Orleans, LA 70130



*********

10th Annual Pig & Punch Fundraiser Presented by Bon Vivants



"The Bon Vivants in partnership with Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF), Edrington Americas, The Daily Beast, and music partner d.b.a. New Orleans are very excited to invite you to the 10th Annual Pig & Punch New Orleans at Crescent Park!... We’re happy to continue to work in connection with TOTCF's mission to educate, advance and support the global hospitality industry while creating a lasting impact in host communities. In addition, Edrington is generously helping us again this year by matching part of the funds we raise at the event, which is huge. And of course, we will be donating funds to KIPP New Orleans Schools to help students develop the knowledge and skills they need to seize opportunities. Great education transforms lives!... Hogs for the Cause is partnering with us this year to cook up a storm for you all! Five of their all-star teams are coming out this year to help keep us full all afternoon.... Year after year, the donations continue to get higher and higher. To date, as a result of all of your generosity, Pig & Punch has donated $424,350.22 and coordinated 9,881 volunteer hours of labor at charters schools across the U.S. We really hope that with all your continued love and support, that we'll smash past the $500k and 10k hour markers this year!" - talesofthecocktail.org

Sunday, July 21, 2019

12:00pm - 5:00pm

Crescent Park 3230 Chartres Street New Orleans, LA 70117

Tickets

Click here for more information about the 10th Annual Pig & Punch Fundraiser.

*********



Click here for more information about the Bacardi Pop-up at the Angela King Gallery.

Click here for more information about Tales of the Cocktail.