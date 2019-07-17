VIDEO: Shotgun blast ends burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for two men who are accused of burglarizing a home. The crime ended when the victim fired a shotgun blast. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on July 10. That's the same day that the city was dealing with flooding from a significant rain event. Much of the crime was also recorded on the victim's security cameras.

The footage is posted on the NOPD's YouTube channel. It shows a man approach a house and knock on the front door as a car waits for him at the curb. When nobody answers the door, the man returns to the car.

But a little more than five minutes later, additional security camera footage shows the man return with an accomplice. This time, they're both wearing masks and gloves.

The security camera footage also recorded audio of the incident. In it, you can hear the pair making some noise as they make their way inside the home.

Moments later, a single gunshot blast can be heard. According to police, a man who was living in the home fired the shot into the ceiling of the home. After the shot, the pair is seen running from the home.

If you can help police locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.