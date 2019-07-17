St. Tammany firefighters rescue cat in blaze that killed 2 other pets

SLIDELL – Firefighters were able to rescue a cat from a house fire in Slidell, but another cat and a pet rabbit weren’t so lucky.

The fire began in a bedroom of a home on Bristol Place just after 5:30 p.m. on July 16, according to St. Tammany Fire District #1 officials.

The homeowner discovered the blaze after returning home from running errands and attempted to extinguish the flames before dialing 911.

Twenty-three firefighters responded to the fire within minutes of receiving the call and had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters were able to rescue a pet cat, but a second cat and a pet rabbit died as a result of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

