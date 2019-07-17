Rick Springfield, KC and the Sunshine Band coming to 25th Annual Gretna Heritage Festival

GRETNA – The 25th annual Gretna Heritage Festival will feature Rick Springfield, KC and the Sunshine Band, and a special Latino Village.

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, The Wallflowers, Better than Ezra, Cowboy Mouth, Irma Thomas, and Foundations of Funk with Zigaboo Modeliste and George Porter Jr. are among the many other acts set to take the stage.

José Feliciano will headline the Latino Village stage along with local favorites the Iguanas and many others.

The Latino Village will also feature Latin inspired cocktails, food, and beer.

This year’s Gretna Heritage Fest will take place on September 27, 28, and 29.

As of now, tickets are ranging from $25 to $60.

You can purchase yours at ticketmaster.com and other participating vendors.

For more information, you can visit http://www.gretnafest.com.