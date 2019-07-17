Heads up! By late this weekend and into next week…our weather pattern could turn stormy yet again across South Louisiana & parts of the Gulf Coast!

A weak upper-level disturbance will swing across the Gulf Coast by late Saturday into Sunday, meaning daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms are likely.

As we head into next Monday-Wednesday, a rare “cool front” will head southward!! This front will help spark additional rain chances with its arrival. Fingers crossed the front clears out and leaves us with less humidity & less brutal heat!