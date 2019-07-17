Our weather could turn stormy yet again late weekend into next week….
Heads up! By late this weekend and into next week…our weather pattern could turn stormy yet again across South Louisiana & parts of the Gulf Coast!
A weak upper-level disturbance will swing across the Gulf Coast by late Saturday into Sunday, meaning daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms are likely.
As we head into next Monday-Wednesday, a rare “cool front” will head southward!! This front will help spark additional rain chances with its arrival. Fingers crossed the front clears out and leaves us with less humidity & less brutal heat!
The catch? We will have to keep an eye on where the front parks itself. If it’s close enough to the Gulf of Mexico, a weak low pressure system may attempt to form…bringing additional rain chances. Most models keep the front onshore at this time, which will keep rain chances high…and tropical development appears low. Still something to watch…
Stay tuned!