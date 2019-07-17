× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Flavored Greek, Aussie & Icelandic Yogurt

As a registered dietitian, I love Greek yogurt because it’s high in protein, probioitcs and calcium, and low in sugar. Reach for the wrong type of “Greek” yogurt, though, and you can be getting more sugar than a candy bar. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on the best & worst flavored Greek – and Aussie and Icelandic – yogurts on shelves.

LOVE IT!

Low or no added sugar; no artificial sweeteners – high protein, lower-sugar, all-natural:

Fage 2% Greek Yogurt – unsweetened => add fresh fruit, herbs, vanilla extract, etc

Per carton: 140 calories – 20 grams protein – 6 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar

POWERFUL Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar

Per carton: 190 calories – 21 grams protein – 14 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar

Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar

Per carton: 110 calories – 15 grams protein – 13 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar

LIKE IT!

More sugar than “Love It” options

Siggi’s Vanilla Icelandic Yogurt

Ingredients: Skim milk, organic agave nectar, fruit pectin, live active cultures

Per carton: 110 calories – 15 grams protein – 12 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar

YQ by Yoplait

Ingredients: Milk, coconut water, cane sugar, pectin, lemon juice concentrate, yogurt cultures

Per carton: 130 calories – 15 grams protein – 9 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar

Artificially sweetened

Yoplait Greek 100 Protein – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium & sucralose

Per carton: 100 calories – 14 grams protein – 11 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar

Dannon Light & Fit Greek – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium

Per carton: 80 calories – 12 grams protein – 9 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar

HATE IT!

More sugar than protein

Oikos Greek – approximately 30% more sugar than protein

Sweetened with cane sugar

Per carton: 150 calories – 11 grams protein – 15 grams carbs – 15 grams sugar

Chobani Greek – 25% more sugar than protein

Sweetened with cane sugar

Per carton: 120 calories – 12 grams protein – 18 grams carbs – 15 grams sugar



Activia Greek – 4x more sugar than protein

Ingredients include: Milk, sugar, fruit, modified food starch, carrageenan

Per carton: 120 calories – 12 grams protein – 17 grams carbs – 16 grams sugar

Noosa – nearly 3x more sugar than protein

Ingredients include milk, fruit puree with cane sugar, more cane sugar, honey, gelatin, pectin, live active cultures

Per carton: 270 calories – 11 grams protein – 33 grams carbs – 32 grams sugar

The Greek Gods Greek Yogurt – more than 4x sugar than protein

Ingredients include milk, cream, cane sugar, brown cane sugar, honey, live active cultures

Per cup: 290 calories – 8 grams protein – 33 grams carbs – 33 grams sugar

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.