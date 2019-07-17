Love it, Like it, Hate it: Flavored Greek, Aussie & Icelandic Yogurt
As a registered dietitian, I love Greek yogurt because it’s high in protein, probioitcs and calcium, and low in sugar. Reach for the wrong type of “Greek” yogurt, though, and you can be getting more sugar than a candy bar. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on the best & worst flavored Greek – and Aussie and Icelandic – yogurts on shelves.
LOVE IT!
Low or no added sugar; no artificial sweeteners – high protein, lower-sugar, all-natural:
Fage 2% Greek Yogurt – unsweetened => add fresh fruit, herbs, vanilla extract, etc
Per carton: 140 calories – 20 grams protein – 6 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar
POWERFUL Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar
Per carton: 190 calories – 21 grams protein – 14 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar
Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar
Per carton: 110 calories – 15 grams protein – 13 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar
LIKE IT!
More sugar than “Love It” options
Siggi’s Vanilla Icelandic Yogurt
Ingredients: Skim milk, organic agave nectar, fruit pectin, live active cultures
Per carton: 110 calories – 15 grams protein – 12 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar
Ingredients: Milk, coconut water, cane sugar, pectin, lemon juice concentrate, yogurt cultures
Per carton: 130 calories – 15 grams protein – 9 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar
Artificially sweetened
Yoplait Greek 100 Protein – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium & sucralose
Per carton: 100 calories – 14 grams protein – 11 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar
Dannon Light & Fit Greek – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium
Per carton: 80 calories – 12 grams protein – 9 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar
HATE IT!
More sugar than protein
Oikos Greek – approximately 30% more sugar than protein
Sweetened with cane sugar
Per carton: 150 calories – 11 grams protein – 15 grams carbs – 15 grams sugar
Chobani Greek – 25% more sugar than protein
Sweetened with cane sugar
Per carton: 120 calories – 12 grams protein – 18 grams carbs – 15 grams sugar
Activia Greek – 4x more sugar than protein
Ingredients include: Milk, sugar, fruit, modified food starch, carrageenan
Per carton: 120 calories – 12 grams protein – 17 grams carbs – 16 grams sugar
Noosa – nearly 3x more sugar than protein
Ingredients include milk, fruit puree with cane sugar, more cane sugar, honey, gelatin, pectin, live active cultures
Per carton: 270 calories – 11 grams protein – 33 grams carbs – 32 grams sugar
The Greek Gods Greek Yogurt – more than 4x sugar than protein
Ingredients include milk, cream, cane sugar, brown cane sugar, honey, live active cultures
Per cup: 290 calories – 8 grams protein – 33 grams carbs – 33 grams sugar
