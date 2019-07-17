Gretna Fest announces lineup for 25th annual event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This fall marks the 25th anniversary for the Gretna Heritage Festival, so it's only right for the lineup to be top of the line.

Today, we'll find out which performers have been selected to do the honors.

Since 1994, Gretna fest has been a part of the New Orleans culture.

This year's Gretna Heritage Fest is going down on September 27th, 28th, and 29th. For more information, you can visit http://www.gretnafest.com.

As of now, tickets are ranging from $25 to $60.

You can purchase yours at ticketmaster.com and other participating vendors.