Get the Skinny in the Kitchen: Raspberry-Filled Vanilla Cupcakes with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

You won’t believe these little cupcake bites have just 3 grams net carbs. And Ben of Swerve gives us the option of making these adorable little treats from scratch, or using Swerve’s new boxed cake mix. Either way, they’re low carb and gluten free.

Raspberry-Filled Vanilla Cupcakes with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting By Ben McLauchlin of Swerve

Makes 33 mini cupcakes

Ingredients:

For the Cake:

1 1/2 cups almond flour

1/4 cup whey protein, plain, unsweetened

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

4 tablespoons butter (room temperature), coconut oil or Nutiva Organic Coconut Oil with Butter Flavor

½ cup + 3 tablespoons Swerve, Granular

3 eggs (room temperature)

1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla extract (use clear vanilla extract to keep cake as white as possible)

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk (room temperature)

Note: Swerve Sweets Vanilla Cake Mix can be used as cupcake batter in place of above ingredients

For the Raspberry Filling

2 cups raspberries

2 teaspoons water

2/3 cup + 2 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon xanthan gum

For the Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

½ cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

½ teaspoon lemon extract

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

¾ cup Swerve, Confectioner’s

Instructions:

For the Cake:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line mini cupcake pan(s) with 33 mini cupcake liners and set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the almond flour, baking powder, protein powder and salt. Set aside.

With an electric mixer on medium high speed, mix together softened butter and Swerve until creamy. On medium speed add eggs, lemon juice and vanilla. Mix until combined. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Add almond milk and mix until combined. Remove mixer bowl and stir a few times with a spatula.

Pour the batter evenly into each cupcake liner. Place in the oven, and bake the cupcakes for 12 to 15 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the middle should come out mostly clean; you do not want it to come out completely dry.

Let cake cool in pan for at least 5-10 minutes. Gently remove cupcakes from pan and place on cooling rack.

For the Raspberry Filling:

Combine raspberries, Swerve, and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir until raspberries break down, Swerve dissolves, and sauce is heated through; around 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and press sauce through a fine-mesh strainer to remove seeds.

Place back on stove top at medium- low heat and add xanthan gum, whisking quickly to thicken (1-2 minutes)- remove from stove top and set aside to let continue to thicken and come to room temperature.

For the Cream Cheese Frosting:

In an electric mixer or with a hand mixer on medium high speed, mix cream cheese until smooth. The add Swerve and beat until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and beat on medium high for 10 minutes. Provide fluffiness and helps combine flavors. Place into icing bag with icing tip of choice and frost each cupcake.

For Assembly:

Take individual cupcake and, with a small spoon or knife, make a hole about a ½ of an inch long and wide- can make the hole as big as you want- just want to make sure the raspberry isn’t leaking out of the bottom or side of the cooled cupcake. Place raspberry filling in hole, and then cover top of cupcake with frosting. Garnish with a raspberry and lemon zest if you are feeling wild and crazy. Eat immediately or within three days because of the filling.

Per Serving: 110 calories, 9 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat (nearly all plant-based), 75 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate (3 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar, 0 added sugar, 3 grams protein.

