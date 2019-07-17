× Florida man tied up wife’s lover, cut off his penis and ran off with it, deputies say

A Florida man is accused of exacting a gruesome revenge on a man he allegedly caught having sex with his wife.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor told police that Alex Bonilla, 49, broke into his home in Bell, west of Gainesville, on Sunday morning when his two children were present, forced him into a bedroom at gunpoint, tied him up, and cut off his penis with scissors, WCJB reports.

According to court documents, Bonilla then ran away with the severed penis.

An arrest affidavit states that Bonilla caught the victim having sex with his wife in May. Bonilla was charged with felonies including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment, as well as two counts of cruelty to a child, reports NBC. Bail has been set at $1.25 million.

The victim remains hospitalized, but it’s not clear what happened to the penis. (This man in Japan flushed the severed penis down a toilet after a similar crime.)

