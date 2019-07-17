Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dante's Afternoon Aperitivo Takeover at Tales of the Cocktail

"Ciao from Italy! Please join us at Curio for an unrivaled Afternoon Aperitivo experience as we celebrate 100 years of the Negroni. The experience will come to life between two floors; the first will celebrate all things Negroni as we toast to 100 years of the Campari classic and then step upstairs where Amari cocktails will delight even the most discerning palates. This immersion into the finest Italian cocktails will be curated by award-winning bar duo Linden Pride & Naren Young and feature light Italian bites. You’ll enjoy a welcome respite from the hustle & bustle of New Orleans!" - talesofthecocktail.org

Wednesday, July 17 - Thursday, July 18, 2019

1:00pm - 6:00pm

Curio 301 Royal Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Click here to RSVP.

You will need an Á La Carte Tasting Room Wristband to get in.

Click here for more information about Dante's Afternoon Aperitivo Takeover at Tales of the Cocktail.

Click here for more information about Tales of the Cocktail.