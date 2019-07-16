× Wicked the musical returns to the Saenger Theatre this October

NEW ORLEANS — WICKED, New Orleans’ most popular musical, will return to the Saenger Theatre, Oct. 2 – 20, 2019.

If you haven’t experienced the magic of this production, now is your chance.

For me personally, I’ve seen the show 3 times and it has yet to disappoint.

Let me paint a picture for you:

Imagine the Land of Oz from the 1939 movie that we all know and love where Dorothy is joined by the scarecrow, the tinman, and the cowardly lion as they journey together to find the great Wizard of Oz.

The question that this musical answers in an exceptional way is, what happened before Dorothy got there?

Wicked is the story of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the girl who grew up green and become known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Elphaba meets Glinda, the bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, and their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

That is until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”

Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, WICKED is offered as a season option for the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

WICKED will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from Oct. 2 – 20. The performance schedule is as follows:

• Tuesdays – Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, there is a 2 p.m. performance on Thursday, Oct. 3.

• Fridays at 8 p.m.

• Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

• Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for WICKED start at $49. To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112). Group sales are offered for groups of 15 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.