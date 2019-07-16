× Tulane Swimming and Diving’s Olivia Johnson Qualifies for 2020 Olympic Trials

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University swimming and diving’s Olivia Johnson has officially qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in the women’s 400 IM, recording a time of 4:50.41 in the championship final this past Friday at the 2019 Speedo Southern Sectionals in Austin, Texas.

Johnson earned a second-place overall finish among 32 competitors on the campus of the University of Texas in the finals and is now set to participate in the Olympic Trials for the second time in her career.

The qualifying time required to compete in the Olympic Trials in the women’s 400 individual medley is 4:51.79.

“It’s a huge honor to compete at the Olympic Trials,” Johnson said. “I was fortunate enough to compete at the 2016 Olympic Trials and it was one of the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced in my swimming career. It’s fun to compete against athletes that you grew up watching as a kid.”

The Green Wave’s rising senior also swam in the women’s 200 IM and the women’s 400 freestyle races at sectionals.

Johnson finished sixth among 144 participants in the 200 IM preliminary, recording a time of 2:21.57, before earning a fourth-place standing in the finals with a 2:19.56 finish.

Coming in 10th in the 400 freestyle, Johnson earned a time of 4:27.87 in the preliminary race among 104 competitors before improving her time to 4:22.96 in the finals.

“I could not be more excited for Olivia,” head coach Leah Stancil said. “She has truly committed herself to being the very best and I look forward to seeing her compete against the nation’s best athletes.”

The 2020 Olympic Trials will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska from June 21-28, with the women’s 400 IM set for June 21.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.