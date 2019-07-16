× Tulane Picked Third in the West Division of The American

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Tulane University football team was picked to finish third in the West Division of the American Athletic Conference, as the league announced its 2019 preseason poll at media days.

The Green Wave return 17 starters from last year’s squad, which finished the 2018 campaign with a win in the 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl, captured a share of the AAC West Division crown and post just their sixth winning season in the last 37 years.

Tulane will look to appear in back-to-back bowl games for just the second time in program history. The only time Tulane appeared in back-to-back bowl games was during the 1979-80 seasons.

The Green Wave have never won bowl games in consecutive seasons.

UCF received 12 of a possible 30 votes to win the league title, while the Knights were listed first on 19 ballots in the East Division race. Memphis was the media’s choice in the West Division as the Tigers received 15 first-place votes and 165 points to edge Houston in a close vote.

The fourth American Athletic Conference Football Championship will be played Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home site of the division champion with the best conference record.

The Green Wave open the 2019 season on Thursday, August 29 at home against FIU with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

2019 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PRESEASON FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL American Championship Team Points UCF 12 Cincinnati 8 Memphis 6 Houston 4 East Division Team Points 1. UCF (19) 169 2. Cincinnati (11) 157 3. USF 107 4. Temple 101 5. ECU 66 6. UConn 30 West Division Team Points 1. Memphis (15) 165 2. Houston (14) 162 3. Tulane 108 4. SMU (1) 87 5. Navy 70 6. Tulsa 38

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.