‘The Bachelorette’ sex argument people are talking about

“The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown sent a contestant home Monday night after he pressured her about sex.

But not in the way you think.

Brown, 24, gave Luke P., 24, the boot after they got into a heated conversation in Greece during Fantasy Suite week.

For the uninitiated, the Fantasy Suite is a big deal on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” because it gives the individual couples an opportunity to spend some overnight time together.

We’ll just leave it at that.

Anyway, Brown is a native of Alabama and a former beauty queen who felt a connection with Luke P., who is from Georgia.

She also established something with some of the other men vying for her heart and therein was the problem between her and Luke P., who has been divisive in the house of men competing for a final rose from Brown.

So much so that he has widely been viewed as this season’s villain.

Monday night was satisfying to those who wanted to see Luke P. finally get shown the door.

It all started when he told Brown that while he’s not a virgin, he’s been abstinent for the past four years because of his religious beliefs and he wanted the same for her.

Saying he was “very confident that were on the same page with our morals and I just want to hear it from your mouth,” Luke P. wanted assurances that there would be no hanky panky between her and the three other men left in the competition.

“Like, I totally have all the trust in the world for you but at the same time I just want to make sure we’re on the same page,” he said. “Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys I would be wanting to go home 100 percent.”

Brown didn’t love the way the conversation was going.

“It’s just that you’re questioning me and you’re judging me and feel like you have the right to when you don’t at this point,” she said. “And I get when you care for somebody that you don’t want to think about somebody being intimate with another person. But guess what, sex might be a sin out of marriage, pride is a sin, too, and I feel like this is a pride thing.”

Brown eventually asked Luke P. to leave, but he wouldn’t move, telling her, “I feel like you owe me at least a minute to share my heart.”

Wrong move, dude.

“I don’t owe you anything at this point,” she said angrily. “Do you not understand that? I have like bent over backwards for this relationship, so I don’t owe you anything.”

Brown finally got him out of there after she told him she had had sex, “And Jesus still loves me.”

Naturally Twitter had thoughts.

“I truly believe the lord wanted Luke to stay in the show until fantasy suites so @AlabamaHannah could do that speech,” one person tweeted. “Younger girls needed to hear that message – and see her strength of standing up to an awful dude like that.”

For his part, Luke P. took to social media to share his side of the story.

“In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of him and Brown he posted on Instagram. “I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex.

“For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday,” he added.

He also hopped on Twitter and engaged with Brown, writing “The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us.”

Brown got off a zinger, reminding Luke P. of some of his past behavior.

“I have never said that i find my sin funny,” she tweeted. “I’m not going to be lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap.”