Th 17th Annual Tales of the Cocktail draws mass crowds to the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS- On Tuesday, Tales of the Cocktail kicked off its 17th year with a bang.

For the next five days, cocktail enthusiasts from across the globe will descend upon the historic French Quarter.

Founded in 2002, Tales of the Cocktail (TOTC) has grown from an annual walking tour of historic New Orleans cocktail bars, into the world’s premier cocktail festival.

Each year the international bar and spirits industry is welcomed to New Orleans for a week of seminars, tastings, networking and special events.

With hundreds of opportunities developed specifically for bartenders, distillers and other bar and spirits professionals, Tales of the Cocktail is the industry’s annual meeting place for the exchanging of new ideas, products and techniques.

This year, TOTC is proud to present 400 different ways to get involve, including seminars, dinners, tastings, pop-up shops, and more.

It isn’t too late to join in on the fun! Catch up with old friends, learn some new techniques and further your career at Tales of the Cocktail 2019.

The full schedule can be viewed here, and you can purchase tickets here.

And check back for our daily TOTC photo gallery!