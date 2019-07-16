Shaken and stirred: Tales of the Cocktail moves to Bourbon Street and Royal Sonesta New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the world's premier cocktail party.

It's Tales of the Cocktail.

It's going on for the first time at Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

July 16 - July 21 are the dates.

And WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is bartending.

For a look at the cocktails and the fun you can have, just click right here please.

Tales of the Cocktail started back in 2002. It's grown from a yearly walking tour to the world's biggest festival for cocktails.

People come from around the world to serve.

And of course they come from around the world to sip.

The theme for Tales of the Cocktail 2019 is "cultivate".